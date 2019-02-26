SSC admit card, SSC GD Constable admit card released @ ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Tuesday released SSC GD Constable Admit Cards on its official website @ ssc.nic.in and regional websites. SSC admit card, SSC GD Constable admit cards 2019 can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

SSC admit card, SSC GD Constable admit card released @ ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Tuesday released SSC admit card, SSC GD Constable Admit Cards on its official website @ ssc.nic.in and regional websites. The Staff Selection Commission has released ssc admit cards for exams in SSC Constable General Duty (GD) in various categories like CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Assam Rifles. SSC GD Constable exams would be held from March 1 to March 11, 2019, and the Staff Selection Commission today released the SSC GD Constable admit card released @ ssc.nic.in. The SSC jobs 2019 examinations would be held to fill approx 54,953 (47,307 males and 7646 females) vacant posts.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download SSC admit cards, SSC GD Constable admit card 2019.

Step 1: Visit the regional websites of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Step 2: On the homepage, under the latest notification sections, click on the link that reads SSC GD Constable admit card 2019.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page now.

Step 4: Enter the candidate name, date of birth and registration number.

Step 5: Your admit card will pop up on screen now.

Step 6: Save, download SSC GD Constable admit card 2019 and take a print for future reference.

SSC GD Constable admit card 2019: Direct links for regional websites to download

Eastern Region: Admit card

http://sscer.org/MATTER/DOWNLOAD_AC.html

Karnataka Kerala region: Admit card

http://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/sschallticket/ONLINE_constgd1_2018.aspx

Northeastern region: Admit card

http://sscner.org.in/2/GD18/

Western Region Mumbai: Admit card

http://www.sscwr.net/const_gd_capfs_nia_ssf_assam_rifle_2018_1718.php

Madhya Pradesh Region: Admit card

http://www.sscmpr.org/index.php?Page=const_gd_capfs_nia_ssf_assam_rifle_2018_1115

Central Region: Admit card

http://www.ssc-cr.org/const_gd_capfs_nia_ssf_assam_rifle_2018_1332.php

North Western Region: Admit card

http://www.sscnwr.org/const_gd_capfs_nia_ssf_assam_rifle_2018_0805.php

Northern Region: Admit card

http://www.sscnr.net.in/newlook/Admitcard_GD_ASSAMRIFLES_2018/CheckRoll.aspx

