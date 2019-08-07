SSC calendar 2019-2020: The Staff Selection Commission has shared the updates calender for SSC exam, SSC recruitment, SSC Jobs notification, exam dates and other details.

SSC calendar 2019-2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has shared the revise SSC exam calendar for SSC jobs, SSC recruitment for 2019-2020 session.

In the latest SSC notification, Staff Selection Commission has revised some exam dates for jobs in government offices and undertakings.

The SSC calendar is an annual source for SSC aspirants which includes date of advertisement for SSC recruitments, starting and last date to submit job application, and tentative dates for SSC exams.

The SSC calender also gives an idea to the SSC aspirants about timings, Adding, shifts and mode of examination.

This type of notification, SSC calender help candidates to plan, prepare and study before the examination.

This year’s SSC calendar mentioned about type of jobs, tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, course and other important details.

Here is the list for some top Staff Selection Commission jobs, recruitment, examination as per the revised annual SSC Calendar 2019-20

Exam: Grade ‘C’ Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2017

Exam to be held on: August 25, 2019

Exam: Combined Graduate Level Examination – 2018 (Tier-II )

To be held from: Sepetember 11 to 13, 2019

Exam: Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) Examination – 2018 (Paper-1)

To be held on: September 23 to September 27,2019

Exam: Rectt. of SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and SI in Delhi Police Exam -2018 (Paper-II)

To be held on: September 27, 2019

Exam: Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Exam, 2018 (Tier-II)

To be held on: September 29, 2019

Exam: Selection Posts Phase – VII/2018

To be held from: October 14 to 18, 2019

Exam: Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2019 (Paper-II)

To be held on: November 17, 2019

Exam: Combined Jr. Hindi Translator in Subordinate Office//Hindi Pradhyapak Exam. – 2019 (Paper-I)

To be held on: November 26,2019

Exam: Recruitment of SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and SI in Delhi Police Exam -2019 (Paper-I)

To be held from: December 11 to 13, 2019

Exam: Combined Graduate Level Exam,2018 (Tier-III)

To be held on: December 29, 2019

Exam: Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) Examination – 2018 (Paper-II)

To be held on: December 29, 2019

Except these exams and dates, many other SSC jobs and tentative dates have been mentioned in the revised calender. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission for other queries.

