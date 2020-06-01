SSC Calendar 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday shared the revised date sheet and schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL), Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Joint Entrance (JE) and Steno Exam revised date sheet, schedule @ ssc.nic.in.

In its press release, the SSC said due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has has re-schedule pending examinations.

As per the revised date sheet, the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will now be held between August 17 to 21 and August 24 to 27 August.

SSC CGL tier 2, 2019 will be held between October 14 to 17.

The SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam will be held between 7 and 9 September.

Between September 1 to 4, the SSC Junior Engineer Paper 1 will be conducted.

SSC Junior Hindi Translator, senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Exam paper 1, 2020 will be conducted on 6 October.

SSC Stenographer grade C, D exam 2019 will be conducted between September 10 to 12.

The Delhi Police sub-inspector post exam has been rescheduled to be held from September 29 to October 1. From 1 October to 5 October, the CAPF paper 1 2020 exams will take place.

The candidates are advised to monitor the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for more updates. The commission has been making changes in the examination schedules as states are locked due to coronavirus and it won’t be easy for the candidates to reach the examination centers.

Here is the direct link to the staff selection commission’s website where candidates may check the revised SSC Calendar 2020 for the CHSL, CGL, CAPF, JE, Steno Exam revised date sheet and schedule.

