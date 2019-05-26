SSC CPO SI, ASI, CISF Recruitment Exam 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Paper-1 results of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination 2018. Candidates can check the results on ssc.nic.in.

SSC CPO SI, ASI, CISF Recruitment Exam 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Paper-1 results of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination 2018 on its official website ssc.nic.in. SSC has announced the results by releasing a notification on its official website. The notification in the official SSC website says, ” Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination 2018 – Declaration of result of Paper-I to call Candidates for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET)”.

How to download the Paper-1 results of SSC CPO SI, ASI, CISF Recruitment Exam 2018:

Visit the official website of SSC as mentioned above – ssc.nic.in

Candidates need to click on the link for downloading the Paper-1 results of SSC SI CAPF CISF Recruitment Exam

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, read the notification and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the results of paper-1 – SSC SI CAPF CISF Recruitment Exam 2018

