SSC CGL 2017, 2018 updates: The final result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be released in November on the official website, ssc.nic.in. As per the latest update, November 15 is the tentative date for the examination result.

After the allegations of a paper leak, SSC CGL examination final results were delayed due to the Supreme Court staying the process in the year 2018. But in May 2019, the stay was lifted but the result was not announced yet.

After awaiting their scores, several candidates took to Twitter and demanded the final result. Over 30.26 lakh candidates had registered for the recruitment test. Of which, a total of 1,50,404 candidates had qualified for the Tier I. Commission in a notice reads as they had been heavily engaged taking the other examinations as CGL 2018, SSC CHSL and MTS.

SSC CGL examination: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the link which will be uploaded for results

Step 3: Enter your keys in your credentials

Step 4: SSC CGL Tier-II result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the result. Take a print out for any future use.

Evaluation of the Skill Test (CPT and DEST) is a time-consuming process which comprises of 3-4 months from the date of completion of the skill test. SSC has assured that the evaluation of the skill test for CGLE 2017 is presently under progress and is likely to be completed by November 2019.

The tentative result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-II) and Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper-I) is October 25.

The commission will announce the final result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2017 on December 20.

