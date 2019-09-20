SSC CGL 2017 Final Result: After delaying for over two years, the Staff Selection Commission will be announcing the SSC CGL 2019 Final Result in November 2019. Candidates, who had appeared in the SSC CGL Exam back in 2017, were demanding the Commission to release the results.

SSC CGL 2017 Final Result: After two years off undue delay, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally released the tentative SSC SCL 2017 Final Result Date. It has been released on the official website of the SSC at ss.nic.in. The Commission is highly likely to announce the SSC CGL 2017 Final Result on November 15, 2019. The results were delayed by more than two years.

Many candidates had been showing anger on the social networking sites demanding the announcement of the results. Last month, the SSC had stated that the Commission had been receiving representations from the candidates to declares results immediately. Meanwhile, students have been advised to keep visiting the SSC website for more updates. They also need to visit the SSC website on November 15, 2019 and download their results.

Check steps to download SSC CGL 2017 Final Result:

Visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the SSC CGL 2017 Final Result link You will be redirected to a new page Enter your credentials SSC CGL 2017 Final Result will be displayed on the screen Download the same and take a print out for future reference

What happened from the day of exam?

The SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II Exam was conducted in February 2017

The Supreme Court on August 31, 2018, placed an interim injunction restraining the SSC from announcing the SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II result.

On May 9, 2019, the apex court vacated its stay order

After the top court vacated the stay, the SSC declared the list of qualified candidates of CGLE 2017 for document verification, skill test.

