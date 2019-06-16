SSC CGL 2017: The Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative vacancy list for various posts on its official ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the details of the SSC CGL 2017 vacancies and other details given below.

SSC CGL 2017: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released a notification intimidating the tentative vacancy details of Combined graduate level examination 2017 on the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in. All the candidates who had applied for appearing in the 2017 CGL examination are advised to check the notification released by the SSC on its official website.

According to the notification, the state wise or zone wise vacancies have not been collected by the Commission, however, candidates can contact the respective departments for more details on the same.

How to check the vacancy details of SSC CGL 2017?

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission or SSC – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the first link dated 14.06.2019 which reads, “Tentative vacancy Combined Graduate Level Examination – 2017”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a PDF page

Download the same and go through it

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the SSC Vacancy List for 2017 posts: SSC CGL 2017 Vacancy List

