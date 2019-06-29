SSC CGL 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC will close the application to raise an objection against answer keys on ssc.nic.in tomorrow. Candidates can check how to apply here.

SSC CGL 2018-19: Staff Selection Commission or SSC is all set to close the application process for raising an objection against answer keys released on ssc.nic.in tomorrow. All the candidates who have not yet filed objections are advised to raise objections through the official website of SSC by following the instructions given below.

SSC had released a notification regarding the raising of objection against the combined graduate level examination (CGL) tier-I exam answer keys. According to the notification, the last date for submission of objection has been scheduled for Sunday – June 30, 2019. Candidates who have written in the CGL exam are advised to raise objections through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission or SSc had conducted the Combined Graduate Level exam 2018-19 from June 4 to June 13. Reportedly, 25.97 lakh candidates submitted applications for the CGL recruitment 2018 exam out which only 8.37 lakh managed to qualify the same. The SSC CGL tier-I answer key 2018-19 was released by the Commission through its official website on June 26, 2019.

How to raise an objection against SSC CGL answer key 2018-19?

Candidates need to visit the official website of SSC as mentioned above – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘answer key’

Candidates will be redirected to a pdf, click on the link and go through it

Click on the link highlighted in blue that says, “Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representations”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Follow the instructions to raise objections

For more information regarding the SSC CGL 2018-19 Exam and recruitment process, candidates need to visit the official website of SSC only. Click here to read the notification for Answer keys: SSC CGL Answer Keys 2018-19

