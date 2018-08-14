Earlier, it was reported that the SSC CGL 2018 Tier I examination is slated to take place from July 25 to August 20, 2018. However, there is no confirmation regarding the new dates. As per the latest updates, the dates are about to be changed and have placed under 'to be notified later' category.

The exam dates for SSC CGL Tier I 2018 is most likely to release by the end of August 2018, a report said. Earlier, Staff Selection Commission has announced that there is a delay in the exam dates and the students will be notified about the new exam dates soon. The commission has also made it clear after the declaration of examination dates, the candidates will also be notified regarding the admit cards for the SSC CGL Tier I 2018. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of SSC i.e. @ ssc.nic.in to get the updates regarding the examination dates and admit cards.

Earlier, it was reported that the SSC CGL 2018 Tier I examination is slated to take place from July 25 to August 20, 2018. However, there is no confirmation regarding the new dates. As per the latest updates, the dates are about to be changed and have placed under ‘to be notified later’ category. According to reports, there is no official confirmation regarding the fact that whether the examination dates for the SSC CGL 2018 exam will be announced by the end of the moth. So far, there have been different assumption suggested by the sources behind the unexpected delay.

Some sources believe that the exam will be most probably will be conducted in the month of September or early October, provided there is no official confirmation. There have been also reports that also because of the massive RRB Recruitment 2018 examinations, the delay must have been surfaced. Reports have said that over 47 lakh candidates have been appearing for the first stage CBT of RRB ALP and Technician Recruitment 2018.

