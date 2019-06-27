SSC CGL 2018 Answer Keys: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the SSC CGL Answer Keys for Tier-1 exam on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can the steps to download the answer keys from the official website given below.

According to the notification released on the official website of SSC, the Computer Based Test or CBT or Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) – 2018 for recruitment to the vacant posts at SSC was conducted by the Commission from June 4, 2019, till June 13, 2019, at various centres across the country.

Candidates must note that they can also file objections against any wrong answer key within the given stipulated time. As per the official notification, “Representation in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from June 26, 2019 (5.00 PM) to June 30, 2019 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5.00 PM on June 30, 2019 will not be entertained under any circumstances.”

How to check the SSC CGL 2018 Answer Keys?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) – 2018”

On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a new page

Here, a pdf will be displayed

At the bottom of the PDF, click on the link highlighted in blue colour

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new page

Click on the option “Click here” to download the Tentative Answer keys for Combined Graduate Level (Tier -I) Examination-2018

On clicking, a new window will be displayed

Here, enter the User ID and Password (As per Admission Certificate)

On submitting the details, the answer keys will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

