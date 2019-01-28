SSC CGL 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination date of the SSC combined graduate level (CGL) exam 2018. The examination will take place in a computer-based format. The candidates will receive a remuneration of Rs.9300-34800 (pre-revised) per month.

SSC CGL 2018: As per the latest notification of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has Board is all set to conduct SSC combined graduate level (CGL) exam 2018 from June 4 to June 19, 2019. The examination will take place in a computer-based format.

In case you didn’t know, the service provider has been changed. From Sify technologies, it has been given to TCS-iON. As per the reports, this has come into effect after the constant demands of the candidates who were protesting after an alleged exam leak of 2017 exam.

Prior to this, the Supreme Court had proclaimed a decision of favouring to set up of a three-member high-powered committee. The committee will comprise of Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder of tech giant Infosys, and renowned computer scientist Vijay P Bhatkar. They have been appointed by the government bodies to suggest the reforms for conducting competitive examinations fairly.

Examination pattern

Tier-I of CGL Examination will be conducted in Computer-Based mode. The tier II of SSC CGL is a descriptive one. It will be a pen paper mode.

Following are the vacancy details for the various posts:

Further elaborating on this, the SC added to vacate the stay on the declaration of the result of SSC combined graduate level (CGL) and combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examinations which were held in 2017. In this examinations, lakhs of students had appeared.

The CGL qualifiers will get a remuneration of Rs.9300-34800 (pre-revised) per month. The candidates belonging to the age of 30 years can apply for the job.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More