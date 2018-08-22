SSC CGL 2018 New Exam Dates & E-Admit Cards: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2018 exam date is expected to be released by the end of August. Once the exam date is released, SSC is also expected to announced admit card release date almost 10 days prior to the exam.

SSC CGL 2018 New Exam Dates & E-Admit Cards: Dates for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2018 and its admit cards may be announced till the end of August 2018, however, there is no official confirmation. The exam was postponed around 20 days back and so far there is no new notification mentioning when the exam will take place and when the admit cards will be released. SSC CGL 2018 exam was earlier scheduled to commence from July 25 but it was postponed and there is still no information for the SSC combined graduation level 2018 tier 1.

All the aspiring candidates are now eagerly waiting for the exam and admit card dates to be released but no official information is there, however, it is being expected that the dates for the exam and admit card release will be out by the end of this month. Once the date for the exam is released, the Staff Selection Commission will also release the date for the admit cards download 10 days before the exam. All the aspiring candidate can download their admit card once they are released on the official website.

Earlier, the official notification for SSC Combined Graduate Level exam 2018 was released in May 2018 and the last date of filling the application form was May 5, however, the last date was extended to June 4. The date was further extened due to some technical issue.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) exam is conducted every year. The exam is held to fill multiple posts to cater for various departments. The aspiring candidates will be selected on the analysis of their performance in Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and the CGL Tier 4.

