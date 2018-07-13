SSC CGL 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has postponed the Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 examination. However, the SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card is going to be released on the official website of SSC soon. Candidates can download the same with the help of the steps given below.

SSC CGL 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has postponed the SSC Combined Graduate Level 2018 Tier 1 or SSC CGL 2018 examination and the Commission is yet to announce the dates of commencement of the examination. According to reports, the examination conducting authority is going to release the admit cards on its website soon.

The candidates who have submitted their applications for the examination this year can check the official website for downloading the SSC CGL Tier 1 admit cards 2018 as soon as it is released on the Commission’s website.

The candidates who qualify the in the Tier-1 examination will have to appear in the Tier-2 examination. Candidates will be selected purely based on their performance in the examinations. The questions set for the examination of SSC CGL 2018 will be in a descriptive format.

Candidates can check the steps given below to download the SSC CGL TIER 1 ADMIT CARD 2018:

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in On the homepage, search for the relevant link and click on the same Enter all the requisite details in the space provided on the website Click on the submit button The SSC CGL TIER 1 ADMIT CARD 2018 will be displayed on the screen Download the card and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website and check the updates regarding the examination, click here: http://ssc.nic.in/

