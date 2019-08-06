SSC CGL 2018: Major changes have been introduced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in the age limit for the combined graduate level exam (CGLE) 201. These changes are mentioned on the official website of the SSC. Age limit for the post of tax assistant has been extended by two years.

A total of 25.97 lakh candidates had registered for the examination. Out of which only 8.37 lakh appeared for the exams.

Previously, the age limit was notified to be between from 20 years to 27 years. While the lower age limit to apply for the post has been revised to 18 years. Upper age limit remains the same that is 27 years.

SSC CGL tier-I 2018 was held from June 4 to 13. The SSC CGL tier-I 2018 result is scheduled to be announced on August 20.

The examination will consist of 100 questions Every question will have 2 marks. There is also a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer.

The section was arranged in an ascending order that is beginning from ending. It will consist of questions related to reasoning and ended with English.

The qualifiers of the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test.

While the Tier I is the preliminary exam, Tier II is called the main exam; Tier III is the descriptive test and Tier IV is the computer proficiency test/skill test. After these tests, there will be a document verification round.

Every year thousands of vacancies are notified to fill by SSC in Government departments. Staff Selection Commission or SSC has been one of the most desirable organisations for Government exams in India. It conducts Combined Graduate Level – SSC CGL exam every year for recruitment to non technical to non-technical Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ non gazetted posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India.

