SSC CGL 2018 tier I exam result: The results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I examination will be declared soon by the Staff Selection Commission. The Combined Graduate Level Examination tier 1examination was conducted from 04 June 2019 to 13 June 2019.

SSC CGL 2018 tier I exam result: Staff Selection Commission will soon declare the results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I examination. As per the official notification, the commission will release SSC CGL Result 2018 tomorrow, August 20, 2019.

The SSC has conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination tier 1 2018 from 04 June 2019 to 13 June 2019. The commission even conducted the re-examination for 4825 candidates on 19 June 2019. All those candidates those who had for the Tier I examination can check the results from the official website of SSC, once the results will be declared. Candidates who will successfully qualify the Tier I examination will be eligible for the Tier II examination.

Steps to check SSC CGL 2018 tier I exam result

Step 1: Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC CGL Result 2018 link

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page, where they would be required to enter the details

Step 4: A PDF file containing the list of the candidates will appear

Step 5: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The SSC CGL 2018 Tier II exam will be conducted from September 11 to September 13, 2019. The Tier-II examination will be the Computer Based Test. Tier III exam will be held on December 29, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App