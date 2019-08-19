SSC CGL 2018 tier I exam result: Staff Selection Commission will soon declare the results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I examination. As per the official notification, the commission will release SSC CGL Result 2018 tomorrow, August 20, 2019.
The SSC has conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination tier 1 2018 from 04 June 2019 to 13 June 2019. The commission even conducted the re-examination for 4825 candidates on 19 June 2019. All those candidates those who had for the Tier I examination can check the results from the official website of SSC, once the results will be declared. Candidates who will successfully qualify the Tier I examination will be eligible for the Tier II examination.
Steps to check SSC CGL 2018 tier I exam result
Step 1: Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC CGL Result 2018 link
Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page, where they would be required to enter the details
Step 4: A PDF file containing the list of the candidates will appear
Step 5: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
The SSC CGL 2018 Tier II exam will be conducted from September 11 to September 13, 2019. The Tier-II examination will be the Computer Based Test. Tier III exam will be held on December 29, 2019.