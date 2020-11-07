The SSC has released the Admit Card on November 7 for the Combined Graduate Level Tier-2 exam on its localized official websites. The Admit Card for the other regions will also be available soon on their respective websites.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Admit Card on November 7 for the Combined Graduate Level Tier-2 exam on its localized official websites. The SSC CGL Tier-2 exam are set to begin from November 16 and will end on 18.

These localised websites of SSC where the Admit Card can be found include those of North-Western region, Central region, Madhya Pradesh, the Malabar Coast (Karnataka & Kerala) and the Southern region. The Admit Card for the other regions will also be available soon on their respective websites.

Follow the given steps to download the SSC CGL Admit Card 2019:

Step 1. Go to SSC’s main website, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2. Select the Admit Card option on the landing page.

Step 3. Select the link leading to your region’s website.

Step 4. Look for the link to download the SSC CGL Tier-2 Admit Card and open it.

Step 5. Fill in the information required and submit it.

Step 6. The SSC CGL Tier-2 Admit Card will appear on your screen. Download it and take out the printout.

Here are the regions for which the Admit Cards have been released and their official websites:

SSC CGL Admit Card for North-Western region- sscnwr.org or click here

SSC CGL Admit Card for Central Region- ssc-cr.org or click here

Madhya Pradesh Region- sscmpr.org or click here

South Region- ssckkr.kar.nic.in or click here

Karnataka Kerala Region- ssckkr.kar.nic.in or click here

