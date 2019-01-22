SSC CGL 2019 Recruitment: The applicants who are waiting eagerly for the official notification for SSC CGL exam should utilise their free time to prepare for the SSC CGL exam. So here we get you a series of mock tests and previous year question papers for better preparation of the exam. Check mock tests and previous year question papers inside.

SSC CGL 2019 Recruitment: To score marks in the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) exam it is recommended that the candidates give as many mock tests as possible for gaining higher marks. Recently the commission released a notification stating that they will release the official notification for its Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) exam 2019 soon. Earlier the SSC CGL exam was supposed to be held in the month of July but due to some issues the exam was postponed, the notification for the SSC CGL exam was out in the month of March and the admit cards were released in the month of May.

However, the applicants who are waiting eagerly for the official notification for SSC CGL exam should utilise their free time to prepare for the SSC CGL exam. So here we get you a series of mock tests and previous year question papers for better preparation of the exam.

Syllabus for SSC CGL Tier 1:

General Intelligence and Reasoning- 25 question, 50 marks

25 question, 50 marks General Awareness- 25 questions, 50 marks

25 questions, 50 marks Quantitative Aptitude- 25 questions, 50 marks

25 questions, 50 marks English Language- 25 questions, 50 marks

The paper will consist of 100 questions for 200 marks.

Syllabus for SSC CGL Tier 2:

Paper 1: Quantitative Ability (common)- 200 questions, 200 marks, 2 hours

Paper 2: English language (common)- 200 questions, 200 marks, 2 hours

Paper 3: Statistics (Statistical Investigator, Gr- II, the compiler only)- 100 questions, 200 marks, 2 hours

Paper 4: Finance, Accounting, economics and governance (Assistant Audit officer group B only)- 100 questions, 200 marks, 2 hours

It is recommended that the applicants start their exam from the English language part followed by General knowledge and then spend quality time on quant and reasoning section.

