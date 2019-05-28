SSC CGL admit card 2018-19 Tier I @ sscwr.net: The SSC CGL hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website or the regional websites. The exam for the same will be conducted from June 4 to June 19, 2019.

SSC CGL admit card 2018-19 Tier I: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Common Graduate Level (CGL) exam for North Western, Central and Madhya Pradesh Region. Though Westen and Southern regions already activated the link last week. For the other regions, SSC released the admit card today and candidates are required to download the SSC CGL exam from ssc.nic.in or the regional websites. The exams are scheduled to be held from June 4 to June 19, 2019.

SSC WR has issued the admit card on its website i.e. sscwr.net. The admit card can be downloaded from sscwr.net Likewise, the SSC CGL admit card has been released for Madhya Pradesh, Western Karnataka, and Kerala regions, Northern region, Southern region, Central region, Northwestern region. Candidates from other regional corners will have to download the admit card from the SSC regional websites.

SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card: How to download

Go to the region-wise SSC website sscwr.net

Click the link that reads ‘ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE’ on the homepage

A new page will appear

Fill in your registration id/roll number and date of birth

The SSC CGL admit card will be released

Download the admit card and get a print out to show it when you appear for the exam

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the Combined Graduate Level Exam to recruit candidates for Grade B and Grade C category posts in various government ministries, departments and offices.

According to the latest SSC CGL 2018 exam notification, the selection procedure of SSC CGL 2018 will consist of four stages i.e. Tier I, Tier II, Tier III & Tier IV. Tier I and Tier II are computer-based exams while tier III and IV are descriptive type exam, computer proficiency test or skill test. The questions will be based on a candidate’s general awareness, reasoning, quantitative aptitude and English language. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centres beforehand to avoid the last minute hassle.

