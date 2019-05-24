SSC CGL admit card 2019 Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination on its official website SSC- ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card/ hall ticket for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination on its official website SSC- ssc.nic.in. The candidates, who have applied for the SSC CGL exam, can visit the official website to check and download the admit card.

The examination for the CGL Tier1 has been scheduled from June 4 to 19, 2019. Candidates can download their admit card. SSC has scheduled to conduct CGL Tier 1 examination from June 4 to 19,2019. Candidates can download their SSC CGL examinations admit cards from the official website. The online registration for SSC CGL examination was started on May 5 and will end on June 4, 2018.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2019: Here are the steps to download the SSC CGL Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads “Admit card”

Step 3: A new window will open on your screen, select your region

Step 4: Login with your name, date of birth and registration number

Step5: Your SSC CGL admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step6: Download and take a print out of your SSC CGL admit card for future reference.

Candidates can download SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 only with their login ID and password. Information about the applicant’s date, time and examination centre has been given on the Admit Card. It is important to download the Admittance Card for the exam. Staff Selection Commission will not send the Admittance Card either by post or by email. Applicants must download it on their own regional websites of SSC.

There will be tire 3 and tier 4 decryption, computer proficiency or skill test. Applicants will need a login ID and password to download the Admit Card. You will be able to download your admit card by entering the registration number and date of birth. If you do not know the registration number then download the Admit Card from the second option, which will include the name, the father’s name and the date of birth of the berth.

