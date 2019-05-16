SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 released for Western region: SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 released for Western region: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 on the official website. Check the direct link below that will take you to SSC CGL Admit Card 2019.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 released for Western region: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC Combined Level SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 or hall tickets for the candidates who had applied for SSC CGL examination. The admit card was released for the Western region (Mumbai) on the official website at sscwr.net. The SSC CGL exam will be conducted in June, next month starting from June 4 to June 19.

Check steps to download SSC CGL Admit Card 2019:

• Click on the direct link at http://www.sscwr.net/cgl_tier_1_2018_1710.php

• Candidates will find login form on the homepage.

• Enter your roll number, registered ID number, date of birth and captcha code.

• Hit search now option.

• SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen.

• Download the same and take a print out for future correspondence.

In case, if you do not remember your roll number, you can still download the hall tickets by following below mentioned steps:

• Click on the direct link provided above.

• On the homepage, you will find a section reading if you do not know your roll number.

• Enter the first four characters of your name, followed by four characters of father’s name.

• Enter your date of birth and captcha code.

• Hit search now option.

• SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen.

• Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

About SSC

Established in 1975, SSC is responsible for recruiting staff for various posts across different Ministeries and Departments under Government of India. It has nine regional offices located in different states of the country.

