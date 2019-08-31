SSC CGL CBT Tier II admit card 2019 released on the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc-cr.org. The second stage exam will take place from September 11 to September 14, 2019. Candidates can check the few simple steps to download the hall ticket.

SSC CGL CBT Tier II admit card 2019 released @ssc-cr.org: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the admit card for the second stage of the combined graduate level 2018 exam. The SSC CGL second stage exam is scheduled to be held from September 11 to September 14, 2019. Candidates those who had appeared for the SSC CGL stage 1 exam and have cleared the exam can download their admit card from the official website of SSC. A total of 25.97 lakh candidates have registered themselves, out of which only .37 lakh candidates have appeared for the SSC CGL stage 1 exam.

The exam was held in 21 shifts across 326 venues in 131 cities and 33 union territories. Candidates must note that only those who have been declared passed in SSC CGL result stage 1 exam will be able to appear for stage II exam. SSC CGL CBT Tier-II exam is scheduled to be held from September 11 to September 14, 2019.

Steps to download SSC CGL II admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc-cr.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSC CGL stage 2’ link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials (roll number/ registration number etc)

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.

SSC CGL Tier-II 2018-19: Exam pattern

The examination of SSC CGL Tier II will be comprised of four papers and the CBT mode paper will carry 200 marks. candidates will alotted a total of 2hours to solve the paper.

Paper 1: Quantitative Abilities

Paper 2: English Language and Comprehension

Paper 3: Statistics

Paper 4: General Studies (Finance and Economics).

