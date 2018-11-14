The test papers of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017 were leaked which eventually resulted in huge protests from the sufferers and the job seekers for many days. Supreme court on this Tuesday ordered CBI to file a final report regarding it.

On this Tuesday, a bench of two justices- S A Bobde and L N Rao said that the CBI shall submit a final report to the court within the time period of four weeks. All the probes of the matter should be covered in it. The Supreme court also asked CBI to keep the case diary ready in court for perusal, if necessary, on the day of the next hearing.

The test papers of SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017 were leaked which caused a storm and lead to protests from the candidates. After this, the court asked CBI to look into the matter and make an investigation.

On October 29, the court supported the decision of cancelling the 2017 SSC examination whose result announcement was stayed by the court. They would hold it afresh with the National Testing Agency or the CBSE for the good interests of the candidates. The court also mentioned that even after the CBI investigation happened, there was no proof by which it could be decided who all were the tainted ones and who all were innocents.

The SSC is a government body which organises tests for the recruitment of staffs at different levels in various ministries and departments. About lakhs of candidates appear in the examination every year and aspirants get opportunities to enter government services in Group C and D Categories of jobs if they crack it.

