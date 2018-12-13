SSC CGL Exam 2018: The exam had to be conducted from July 25, 2018, onwards but as the admit cards weren’t issued the exam was postponed. However, even after 5 months, there is no update available for this on the official website of SSC @ ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Exam 2018: The official notification for the Staff Selection Commission for the SSC CGL tier 1 was issued in the month of may. The application process started from May 5, 2018, and ended in the month of June. Staff selection board conducts CGL examination for group c and d posts every year. The first tier exam for SSC CGL had to be conducted in the month of July but got extended for some reason.

SSC CGL Exam 2018 SSC CGL Exam 2018- Date of Exam for Tier 1 not updated:

SSC CGL Exam 2018 – Selection Process

Staff Selection Commission organizes the SSC joint graduate level examination for group C & D posts. The CGL exam consists of 4 levels, including Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4. All candidates will appear in the Tier which is a computer-based objective test. The Candidates who are able to qualify Tier 1 of CGL exam will be allowed to appear in the next tier.

Tier 2 of the combined graduate level exam is also an objective test if the candidates qualify this round the student will move into tier 3 which is an oral test and finally, tier 4 is a skill test which assesses your skills, writing speed and etc.

We suggest that the students should keep checking the official website of SSC as it is expected that very soon the dates for tier 1 will be out with the admit card details. Students can check the link here: ssc.nic.in

