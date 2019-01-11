SSC CGL Recruitment Notification 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon going to release the notification for the recruitment examination of SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 on its official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download the same by following the steps given below.

SSC CGL Recruitment Notification 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing a notification for the recruitment examination of SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 on its official website soon. The notification will be published on the website – ssc.nic.in and will be available for download. All those who are interested to appear in the upcoming CGL Exam of Staff Selection Commission are advised to visit the website and keep track of the latest updates uploaded by the SSC on the website.

Meanwhile, the Hindi Translator recruitment exam will be conducted by the Commission on January 13, 2019 and the latest update for specially abled persons who are going to appear in the upcoming SSC examination this year have been published regarding the availability of scribe facility and compensatory time. The compensatory time for the specially ables will be 20 minutes per hour of the examination as mentioned on the official website. Candidates can download the notification by logging into the website of SSC.

How to check the SSC CGL 2019 Recruitment Notification?

Log in to the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “SSC CGL 2019 Recruitment Notification” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a pdf page which will appear on the screen of your computer

Download and go through the same carefully before filling up the online application form

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Direct link to download the notification online: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_09012019.pdf

