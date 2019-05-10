SSC CGL Result 2017: Staff Selection Commission has finally announced the results for SSC CGL examinations 2017 today, on May 9, 2019. The candidates who sat for the examination of Combined Graduate Level, CGL Tier-III are advised to check their scores on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission that is ssc.nic.in. The Tier-III written examination was held on July 8, 2018, sing a number of centers all over the country.

Now that the Staff Selection Commission has published an official notice giving out the cut off marks of Tier I, Tier II and Tier III for each post separately, people can have a clearer knowledge of it. As per the data acquired, a total of 35,990 candidates have passed Tier III written exam.

The Commission has also released a notification giving out the tentative vacancy details for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2019. This vacancy list is available on the official website of SSC @ ssc.nic.in. The students should keep in mind that these vacancy details have been mentioned department wise.

Here’s the total number of vacancies available for different departments!

CAG – 600

DOPT (CSS) – 371

INTELLIGENCE BUREAU – 51

MINISTRY OF RAILWAY MINISTRY – 27

MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS – 120

AFHQ – 146

CENTRAL ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNAL , Election Commission, M/O Parliamentry

Affairs, National Informatics Centre, Vice

President’s Sectt – 23

Indian Coast Guard, Directorate of Enforcement, M/O Environment Forests &

Climate Change, Ministry of Textile, Narcotics Control Bureau, National,Technical Reasearch Organisation – 55

Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of

Mines – 92

CBDT – 261

CBEC – 1311

CBEC – 150

Directorate of Enforcement (Deptt.

Revenue) – 64

Central Bureau of Investigation – 54

Department of Post – 101

CAG – 600

M/O Statical & Prog. Implementation – 50

C&AG – 200

CONTROLLER GENERAL OF ACCOUNT, M/O

Communication ( Deptt of Post) – 881

Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate

Tribunal, DTE. GENERAL DEFENCE

EATATES(M/O DEFENCE), M/O COAL, M/O

Housing and Urban Affairs, M/O Water

Resources, M/O TEXTILE5, Office of

Development Commissioner (MSME) – 110

CBDT – 1721

CBEC – 963

CENTRAL BUREAU OF NARCOTICS 1

Central Administrative Tribunal – 9

Election Commission – 4

Ministry of Parliamentry Affairs – 6

National Informatics Centre – 3

VICE PRESIDENT’s SECTT – 1

Indian Coast Guard – 20

Directorate of Enforcement – 4

M/O ENVIRONMENT , FORESTS & CLIMATE CHANGE – 1

Ministry of Textile – 3

NARCOTICS CONTROL BUREAU – 22

NATIONAL TECHNICAL RESEARCH

ORGANISATION – 5

Ministry of Corporate Affairs – 6

Ministry of Mines – 86

Controller General of Account – 430

Ministry of Communication (Department of Post – 451

Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate

Tribunal – 1

DTE. GENERAL DEFENCE ESTATES(M/O

DEFENCE) – 45

M/O COAL – 10

Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs – 5

M/O WATER RESOURCES – 5

M/O TEXTILE – 41

Office Of Development Commissioner

(MSME) – 3

To check the vacancies category wise, you may visit the official website and click on the tentative vacancies notification. To save you from the chaos, here’s the direct link of the notification

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Tentative%20Vacancies_CGLE_2017_09052019.pdf

