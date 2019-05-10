SSC CGL Result 2017: Staff Selection Commission has finally announced the results for SSC CGL examinations 2017 today, on May 9, 2019. The candidates who sat for the examination of Combined Graduate Level, CGL Tier-III are advised to check their scores on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission that is ssc.nic.in. The Tier-III written examination was held on July 8, 2018, sing a number of centers all over the country.
Now that the Staff Selection Commission has published an official notice giving out the cut off marks of Tier I, Tier II and Tier III for each post separately, people can have a clearer knowledge of it. As per the data acquired, a total of 35,990 candidates have passed Tier III written exam.
The Commission has also released a notification giving out the tentative vacancy details for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2019. This vacancy list is available on the official website of SSC @ ssc.nic.in. The students should keep in mind that these vacancy details have been mentioned department wise.
Here’s the total number of vacancies available for different departments!
CAG – 600
DOPT (CSS) – 371
INTELLIGENCE BUREAU – 51
MINISTRY OF RAILWAY MINISTRY – 27
MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS – 120
AFHQ – 146
CENTRAL ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNAL , Election Commission, M/O Parliamentry
Affairs, National Informatics Centre, Vice
President’s Sectt – 23
Indian Coast Guard, Directorate of Enforcement, M/O Environment Forests &
Climate Change, Ministry of Textile, Narcotics Control Bureau, National,Technical Reasearch Organisation – 55
Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of
Mines – 92
CBDT – 261
CBEC – 1311
CBEC – 150
Directorate of Enforcement (Deptt.
Revenue) – 64
Central Bureau of Investigation – 54
Department of Post – 101
CAG – 600
M/O Statical & Prog. Implementation – 50
C&AG – 200
CONTROLLER GENERAL OF ACCOUNT, M/O
Communication ( Deptt of Post) – 881
Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate
Tribunal, DTE. GENERAL DEFENCE
EATATES(M/O DEFENCE), M/O COAL, M/O
Housing and Urban Affairs, M/O Water
Resources, M/O TEXTILE5, Office of
Development Commissioner (MSME) – 110
CBDT – 1721
CBEC – 963
CENTRAL BUREAU OF NARCOTICS 1
Central Administrative Tribunal – 9
Election Commission – 4
Ministry of Parliamentry Affairs – 6
National Informatics Centre – 3
VICE PRESIDENT’s SECTT – 1
Indian Coast Guard – 20
Directorate of Enforcement – 4
M/O ENVIRONMENT , FORESTS & CLIMATE CHANGE – 1
Ministry of Textile – 3
NARCOTICS CONTROL BUREAU – 22
NATIONAL TECHNICAL RESEARCH
ORGANISATION – 5
Ministry of Corporate Affairs – 6
Ministry of Mines – 86
Controller General of Account – 430
Ministry of Communication (Department of Post – 451
Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate
Tribunal – 1
DTE. GENERAL DEFENCE ESTATES(M/O
DEFENCE) – 45
M/O COAL – 10
Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs – 5
M/O WATER RESOURCES – 5
M/O TEXTILE – 41
Office Of Development Commissioner
(MSME) – 3
To check the vacancies category wise, you may visit the official website and click on the tentative vacancies notification. To save you from the chaos, here’s the direct link of the notification
https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Tentative%20Vacancies_CGLE_2017_09052019.pdf