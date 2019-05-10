SSC CGL Result 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Tier-3 examination results or SSC CGL Results on its official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the merit list, cut-off marks and document verification details here.

SSC CGL Result 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Tier-3 examination results of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) held against the 2017 SSC recruitment notification. The SSC has released a notification announcing the results and the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their respective results on the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in. According to reports, a total of 35,990 candidates have declared pass and have qualified the examination.

The results are now available on the official website for download. Candidates who have cleared the examination will have to appear for the document verification process which will be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. The DV dates will be notified through the official website soon.

How to check the SSC CGL Result notification and download the same?

Apart from the result, the SSC has also released two other notifications for merit lists, examination schedule and updated number of vacancies for the SSC CGL 2017 recruitment. Candidates can check the notifications by logging into the site of SSC. Here are the direct links to access the SSC CGL Vacancies 2017 and SSC CGL Exam Schedule 2018.

Direct link to download notice: SSC CGL Vacancies 2017

Direct link to download notice: SSC CGL Exam Schedule 2018

