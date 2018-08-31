In a strict move, the Supreme Court on Friday, August 31st, stayed the announcement of results of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam, and SSC Combined senior secondary level 2017 exams.

The Supreme Court on Friday, August 31st, stayed the announcement of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam, and SSC Combined senior secondary level 2017 examination results, saying, that the top court cannot allow people benefitting from SSC exam scam to get into services.

The top court also ordered prima facie the entire SSC recruitment system. Recently, there were innumerable protests by students against the alleged paper leak of CGL exams in 2017. Following the leak and protests by students, the ruling dispensation had ordered a CBI probe.

The Centre ordered a probe after the SSC recommended an inquiry by the CBI into the allegations of leaked papers of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2017.

The incident came to light in 2017 when the 1st level of the SSC CGL Tier II examination was conducted in August and 2nd level took place in between February 17 and 22 this year.

Media reports say many gaps were found in the examination\s conducted by the SSC after question papers were leaked before the examinations.

The initial probe began on March 5 and the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry on March 8. Following which, Uttar Pradesh’s joint team, Special Task Force and Delhi Police.

It was later busted that a gang of SSC exam paper solvers helped the aspirants cheating in the examinations by using remote access tool software like Teamviewer.

Media reports say that the accused began operating in 2011. SSC CGL is the most competitive examination in the country for graduate students who are job seekers.

