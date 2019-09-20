The results for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017 is likely to be declared on November 15, 2019. Staff selection Comision has declared the examination dates for various exams. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for regular updates.

SSC CGL/SSC CHSL Final Result 2017: The Staff Selection Selection Commission is likely to declare the results for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017 in November. As per the latest update, the expected date to declare the much-awaited CGL exam result is on November 15.

All those candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check the result from the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in SSC CGL Paper was delayed as the supreme court stayed the process in 2018 after allegations of a paper leak. However, in May 2019, the stay was lifted but the result has not been announced yet.

Around 30.26 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the recruitment test, out of which a total of 1,50,404 candidates had qualified for the Tier I. SSC MTS 2019 Paper-I was conducted from August 2 to 22.

Result Dates

SSC MTS 2019 Paper-I: October 25, 2019

SSC CGL 2018 Tier-II: October 25, 2019

SSC CGL 2017 Final Result: November 15, 2019

SSC CHSL 2017 Final Result; December 20, 2019

Steps to download SSC CGL examination results 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website.i.e.ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the concerned result link i.e. SSC CGL Final Result 2017

Step 3: Then, Candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

Also, the result for the SSC CGL Tier-II will be released that took place from September 11 to 13, 2018.

The Staff Selection Commission SSC conducts exams for the recruitment of candidates at different posts in various Central Government departments, ministries, and organizations.

