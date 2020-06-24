SSC CGL Tier-1 2019 results are to be declared today, Also, Qualified candidates will be appearing for the second round of exams, which are to be held from 14-17 October 2020.

The SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2019 will be released by the Staff Selection Committee (SSC) today. The Staff Selection Committee Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Result for the preliminary round will be published on the website ssc.nic.in. The preliminary test was conducted by the examination body from March 2-11 throughout 131 centres. The second round of the exams, to be attended by qualified candidates, is scheduled to begin from October 14 and end on October 17.

Nearly 2.5 million candidates appeared for the SSC CGL Tier-1 preliminary examinations this year. The merit list for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) will be announced by the board.

SSC CGL examination is conducted in three stages. Hence the candidates that pass SSC CGL 2019 tier-1 exam will write tier-2 paper. This exam is held to recruit people in different government departments and ministries. Tier-1 exam is knowledge-based and on subjects like general awareness, comprehension, English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning are tested.

To check their eligibility, candidates will have to log in with their generated credentials during the registration process. The detailed steps for the same have been mentioned below. In the tier-2, candidates are asked questions based on English and Mathematics while in tier-3, they are required to write letters and essays. The final merit list made is based on the marks scored in all three stages. Also, tier-1 and tier-2 are conducted online while tier-3 is conducted offline.

• Step 1: Write the SSC website’s name in the search bar of your browser and click on search.

• Step 2: Click on SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2019 when the search results appear.

• Step 3: A new webpage will open and a list with roll numbers will appear.

• Step 4.1: If on PC, press the Ctrl+F combination key (this will allow you to search a keyword on the webpage) and type in your roll number.

• Step 4.2: If on mobile phone, select on the menu button on the top right of your screen, then select the “Find in page”

• Step 5: Your SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2019 will show up on your webpage.

Candidates unable to find their names in the list need to log in with their registration number and password to check the score sheet.

