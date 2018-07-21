The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to share admit cards for SSC CGL exam 2018 in August. The candidates can visit the SSC's official website @ ssc.nic.in for the latest updates. Earlier, the SSC CGL exam 2018 was scheduled for July 25, 2018, but now SSC will conduct the examination later.

As per reports, the Staff Selection Commission has postponed the Combined Graduate Level examination 2018. In the earlier notification, the SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2018 Tier 1 was scheduled for July 25, 2018, but in the new SSC yearly calendar, it is mentioned that the date for SSC CGL 2018 Exam will be declared later.

According to sources, SSC will soon announce the new date for SSC CGL 2018 examination and admit card. Candidates will be selected for the Grade-B and Group-C government jobs on the basis of their mark and rank in SSC CGL 2018 examination.

The Staff Selection Commission conducts Combined Graduate Level Exam in 4 categories– Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4. The first two levels are computer-based tests. While level 3 and 4 are descriptive exams.

