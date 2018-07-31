The Staff Selection Commission has postponed the Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 examination 2018, as per latest reports. Candidates who had applied for the examination are advised to keep track as the new exam dates will be announced on the official website of SSC soon.

SSC CGL Tier I exam 2018: The Combined Graduate Level (CGL Tier-I) examinations 2018 has been postponed by the Staff Selection Commission and the new examination dates will be announced on the official website of the Commission soon. Candidates who have filled up the application form this year, can keep an eye on the official website ssc.nic.in.

According to reports, the SSC CGL Tier-I exam 2018 were earlier scheduled to be conducted from July 25 to August 20. The commission is likely to issue the admit cards for the recruitment to various ministries and departments for the Group B and C posts as well.

The selection of the eligible candidates will be done through four phases of the SSC examinations (Tier- 1 to 4) and once the candidates qualify them, they will be recruited by SSC for the posts.

Check steps to download SSC CGL admit card 2018 given here:

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission mentioned above Under the category ‘What’s new’ on the homepage, click on the link for admit card Now enter the required details in the provided fields Now click on the submit button Your admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website and check the detailed notification, click on this link: http://ssc.nic.in/

