Staff Selection Commission ( SSC) has announced the outcomes for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-I evaluation. Students who took the exam can view the results via the official website of ssc.nic.in.

The results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-I assessment have been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The students who took the exam can check out the results through the official ssc.nic.in website. In March, the Tier 1 exams were conducted.

Those who have passed in the test will be qualified to appear for SSC CGL Tier 2 to be held from 14 to 17 October 2020. Owing to lockdown, the announcement of results and the examination were delayed from their scheduled date.

The students could use the website-ssc.nic.in to find the results. Click the result link(2020). A document will display on the desktop, with a list of chosen candidates.Download it for further usage, and take a print out. T he results of the 2019 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (Paper-II) exam have been announced.

With this current recruiting campaign aproximately 8,582 open posts will be filled up. The highest vacancies would be with the Indirect Tax and Custom Central Board (CBIC), which totals 2,159. The candidates who make the cut in the Tier 2 exam will appear for Tier 3, which will then be conducted in pen and paper mode.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple examinations are pending, including CGL, Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) tier-I 2019, Junior Engineering Exam, Grade C and D Stenographer Exam, CHSL 2019 Ability Examination, and Post-VIII 2020 Placement Exam. The results have yet to be reported for Junior Engineer (JE), Multi Task Staff (MTS) paper-II test, and Combined Graduate Level Test (CGL) for 2018 Tier-III examination and 2019 Tier-I exam.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App