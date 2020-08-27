The date of the Graduate Level Examination Tier-III 2019 has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier-III 2019 is now to be conducted on November 22nd, 2020. The official notice issued by SSC states that the Staff Selection Commission has decided to conduct Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier-III 2019 on 22/11/2020 (Sunday). It will be possible for all eligible candidates in the Tier I examination to be able to sit in the Tier-II and Tier-III examinations.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) uploaded the revised schedule for SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier-III on its web portal. Candidates, having cleared the Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier-I and Tier-II are suitable to appear for the Tier-III one.

The exam will be conducted on November 22nd and at various centres sprinkled throughout the country. Coronavirus guidelines and strict physical distancing will be enforced during the exam. Wearing of face covers/masks is mandatory for all candidates, otherwise, the entry will not be granted.

The Admit Card for the exam will be out 15 days before the exam begins. For any immediate updates, candidates should keep checking the website of the Staff Selection Commission from time to time. On the day of the examination, candidates will have to keep their Admit Cards on their person to be allowed into the exam centres.

The exam dates had been much delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak and uncertainty reigned for quite some time.

