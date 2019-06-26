SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 result: The results of the tier-I combined graduate level exam (CGLE) 2018 will be released on August 20, 2019 at the official website ssc.nic.in. Once released candidates can check the results through the official website. Candidates took the exam from June 4 to June 13.

SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the results of the tier-I combined graduate level exam (CGLE) 2018 on August 20, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the exam from June 4 to June 13 can check their results after the declaration. A total of 25.97 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, out of which only 8.37 lakh appeared for the examination. Due to a slow server, the exam which was conducted on June 6 was postponed for June 19, 2019.

Candidates appeared for the exam across 326 venues in 21 shifts across 131 cities and 33 union territories. Once declared, it can be checked through ssc.nic.in.

Through this recruitment drive, various group B and C posts across government departments and organisations are to be filled.

The qualifiers of the tier I exam will appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test.

The Group B candidates will be hired at a pay band of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800. While those in group C, the candidates will be hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

The official answer key to the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam so released by the Staff Selection Commission  within 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of Tier-1 exam. Candidates can use the answer keys to calculate their approximate marks and expected ranks in SSC CGL Tier-1 exam.

Following are the posts for which the freshers will be recruited:

Assistant Audit Officer Assistant Accounts Officer Assistant Assistant Section Officer Assistant/ Superintendent Inspector Of Income Tax Inspector (Central Excise) Inspector (Preventive Officer) Inspector (Examiner) Asst. Enforcement Officer Sub Inspector Inspector Posts Divisional Accountant Inspector Junior Statistical Officer Auditor Accountant Accountant/ Junior Accountant Senior Secretariat Assistant/ UDC Tax Assistant Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

