SSC CGL Tier I exam 2018: The Combined Graduate Level (CGL Tier-I) examinations that were earlier scheduled to be held from July 25 to August 20 have been postponed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The new dates will be announced soon by the commission.

SSC CGL Tier I exam 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday postponed the Combined Graduate Level (CGL Tier-I) examinations that were scheduled to be held from July 25 to August 20. According to the official notification released by the SSC, the fresh dates for the Tier I exams will be announced soon on the official website www.ssc.nic.in. Also, the admit cards for the recruitment to the posts of Group B and C in various ministries and departments are expected to be issued soon to the candidates.

The commission conducts Combined Graduate Level exam in four tiers. After clearing the Tier I exam, the successful candidates are called for the Tier II exam and henceforth. It should be noted that there is no fixed schedule for the CGL exams as the commission announces dates for each tier separately.

Here’s the selection process for CGL:

Tier 1: It comprises of a computer-based test which includes general intelligence, reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension. Each category consists of 25 questions of 50 marks.

Tier 2: It is an extensive exam including quantitative abilities, English language and comprehension, statistics and general studies (finance and economics) categories.

Tier 3: It is a paper where a candidate has to write essays, letters and other articles in his preferred language (Hindi or English). The paper is of 100 marks.

Tier 4: It is a test of the skills of the candidate.

How to download SSC CGL admit card 2018:

Step 1: Log onto the official website http://ssc.nic.in/

Step 2: Go to ‘What’s New’ tab, click on the ‘Admit Card’ button

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and click ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take the print out.

