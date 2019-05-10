SSC CGL Tier I examination schedule released @ ssc.nic.in, admit card to be out soon: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination schedule for the Tier-I of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018. In a notification released by the SSC, it was said that the exam is scheduled to be held from June 4 to June 19, 2019.

SSC CGL Tier I examination schedule released @ ssc.nic.in, admit card to be out soon: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination schedule for the Tier-I of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018. In a notification released by the SSC, it was said that the exam is scheduled to be held from June 4 to June 19, 2019. The candidates who have applied for the SSC Tier-I of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 are advised to visit the official website of the SSC @ https://ssc.nic.in/.

“Aspiring candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018, are hereby informed that the Tier-I of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018, will be held as per schedule, i.e., from 04.06.2019 in the computer-based mode across the country,” read the notification released by the SSC.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE NOTIFICATION: Important Notice – Combined Graduate Level Examination 2018

The SSC is soon to release the admit cards for Tier I Computer Based Examination via its regional website. On the basis of this examination, the candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II Examination. The students are advised to keep a check on the official SSC website to stay updated regarding the release of admit cards.

The recruitment will take place for the posts of Assistant Section Officer, Assistant, Accountant/ Junior Accountant, Preventive Officers etc. in Customs in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India.

How to Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2019



Go to SSC Regional Zone-Wise Website

Click on the SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit card link

A new tab will open, enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Click on the ‘Submit’

The link to download SSC CGL Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download the SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card

