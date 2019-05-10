SSC CGL Tier I examination schedule released @ ssc.nic.in, admit card to be out soon: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination schedule for the Tier-I of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018. In a notification released by the SSC, it was said that the exam is scheduled to be held from June 4 to June 19, 2019. The candidates who have applied for the SSC Tier-I of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 are advised to visit the official website of the SSC @ https://ssc.nic.in/.
“Aspiring candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018, are hereby informed that the Tier-I of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018, will be held as per schedule, i.e., from 04.06.2019 in the computer-based mode across the country,” read the notification released by the SSC.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE NOTIFICATION: Important Notice – Combined Graduate Level Examination 2018
The SSC is soon to release the admit cards for Tier I Computer Based Examination via its regional website. On the basis of this examination, the candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II Examination. The students are advised to keep a check on the official SSC website to stay updated regarding the release of admit cards.
The recruitment will take place for the posts of Assistant Section Officer, Assistant, Accountant/ Junior Accountant, Preventive Officers etc. in Customs in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India.
How to Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2019
- Go to SSC Regional Zone-Wise Website
- Click on the SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit card link
- A new tab will open, enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth
- Click on the ‘Submit’
- The link to download SSC CGL Admit Card will appear on the screen
- Download the SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card