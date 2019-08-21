SSC CGL Tier-I results, 2019: Here are the steps to download the result

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL Tier-1) examinations. All the candidates who had applied and appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in.

A total number of 1,58,989 candidates clearly passed the tier-I examination and approximately 1,50,396 candidates qualified for the recruitment to the different posts, out of which, 15,162 got selected for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and 8,578 candidates got shortlisted for the post of Junior Statistical Officer in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. As per the latest notification issued by the Staff Selection Commission on their official website, the tier-II examination will be held from September 11 to September 13, 2019.

Steps to check the SSC CGL Tier I results, 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the result download link present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: A PDF file will open up which will contain the name of all of the shortlisted candidates.

Step 6: Search your name in the list by using the search option.

Step 7: Download the PDF list.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The marks secured by the qualified and the non-qualified students will be released on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) very soon.

A total number of 8.37 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examination which was held from June to June 13, 2019. The examination was held across 326 centers in 21 different shifts across 131 cities and 33 union territories.

