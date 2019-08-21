SSC CGL Tier-II 2018-19: After releasing the CGL Tier-1 result staff selection commission has declared the estimated date of Tier-2. the successful candidates can check the Tier-2 exam dates by visiting the official website of the debt commission www.ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tier-II 2018-19: The staff selection commission has announced the exam dates for the SSc CGL Tier 2 exams. as per the official notification issued by the commission, the exam for the SSC CGL tier-2 will be from September 11 to September 13 at various examination centres across the country. Recently the commission has also released the results for the SSC CGL tier 1 examination.

A total of 8.37 lakh appeared for the SSC examination and finally the candidates those who had appeared in the exams can check the results by visiting the official website of ssc.nic.in. the results are available on the regional websites as well.

SSC CGL Tier-II 2018-19: Exam pattern

The examination of SSC CGL Tier II will be comprised of four papers and the CBT mode paper will carry 200 marks. candidates will alotted a total of 2hours to solve the paper.

Paper 1: Quantitative Abilities

Paper 2: English Language and Comprehension

Paper 3: Statistics

Paper 4: General Studies (Finance and Economics).

The candidates who are selected in the SSC CGL examination will be appointed on the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Accounts Officer.

Steps to check SSC CGL Tier-1 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the result link

Step 3: Log in with your ID and password.

Step 4: Submit your roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: SSC CGL Tier-1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy of SSC CGL Tier-1 result, as it will be needed in future.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App