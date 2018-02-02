The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for candidates appearing in the Combined Graduate Level Tier II(CGL Tier 2) examination 2018 for Central region. The candidates who will get selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India. The exam centres for the SSC CGL Tier II Examination 2018 are located in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Central Region (CR) has released the SSC CGL Tier II Admit cards for 2018. The candidates can download their admit cards from the regional website of SSC CR i.e. ssc-cr.org. The candidates are suggested to take the print out of their respective admit card along with them for the future reference. The SSC will conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II examination for the central region from February 17, 2018, to February 22, 2018. The exams are being conducted to fill up different categories of the post of different ministries, departments, and organisations in the government.

For the Tier-II, the exam will consist of three papers and will be computer based. The Tier-III will have some written exam whereas the Tier-IV will have CPT/DEST/document verification. The aspirants should keep a check on the official website of the SSC regularly for latest updates. The candidates can follow the instructions given below to download their SSC CGL Tier II Examination 2018 admit cards: