Demanding Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) over the alleged paper leak, the candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) Tier II in February today protested outside the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) office. The SSC chairman has released an official statement regarding the protest continued by the students. In the notice issued on the official website of SSC, the protestors are directed to present strong evidence in support of their allegations by 10:30 am on March 1, 2018. He also assured that the evidence will be later sent to independent investigation agency to get enquired. You can go through the statement of SSC chairman on the official website www.ssc.nic.in.

The agitation had started after the SSC said that it would conduct a re-test for candidates who took the Combined Graduate-Level Examination on February 21, due to technical issues. The announcement was made on February 24 and scheduled the re-examination on March 9. On the other hand, the students have alleged that the mass cheating in the examination has taken place and also said that question paper was leaked. The students from various colleges, universities, and some association have joined the protest to fight against the authorities.

Students have also claimed that SSC and the examination that it conducts has become corrupted. On Wednesday, SSC Chairman Ashim Khurana claimed the protests were “being actively instigated and sponsored” by two coaching institutes “with vested interests”. The students have also taken over the various social media networking sites to show their anger and to make the protest get noticed. The students are tagging Prime Minister and HRD ministry in their post displaying anger.

