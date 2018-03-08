On Thursday, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II paper-I re-exam. The board has scheduled the re-examination on March 9, 2018. Aspirants can find their admit cards on the official website of the SSC @ ssc.nic.in. SSC is going to reorganize the SSC CGL Tier II exam on March 9, 2018, after the protest from students alleging the question paper of the exam had gone viral on WhatsApp before the exam.

Candidates can download their new admit cards and other details related to exam through the official website of Staff Selection Board @ ssc.nic.in.

Students can download their re-exam admit cards by simply following the simple steps given below:

Step-1: Log on to the Official website of the Staff Selection Commission @ssc.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the Admit card option

Step-3: Select the region of the exam centre

Step -4: it will redirect you to the regional website of SSC

Step- 5: The SSC click on the download the admit card button to get download your admit card.

Download your re-exam admit cards and take a print out for the future reference.

