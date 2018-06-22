SSC CGL Tier III hall tickets 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the hall tickets or admit cards for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier III exam. Aspirants can download the admit cards from the official website of the SSC @ ssc.nic.in. Steps to download hall tickets are given here.

SSC CGL Tier III Hall Tickets 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the hall tickets or admit cards for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier III exam 2018 on its official website. The SSC Tier II exam was earlier conducted on March 9, 2018, and those candidates who have cleared the examination can now download the admit cards for the next level of exam.

This year, there was a protest against the SSC CGL Tier II exam and, therefore, it was rescheduled to be held on March 9, 2018. Students protested alleging that the question paper was leaked before the commencement of the examination through the social media platform. Meanwhile, steps to download the admit card or hall tickets for the SSC CGL Tier III examination are given here.

Students can download their SSC CGL tier III hall tickets 2018 by simply following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in. Search for the ‘SSC CGL Tier III Admit card’ option on the homepage Select the tab and provide necessary details Click on the download the admit card button to get your admit card downloaded. Take a print out for the future reference.

To directly download the Hall Tickets from the official website of SSC, click here: http://ssc.nic.in/

