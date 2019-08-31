SSC CGL Western Region Admit card 2019 has been released on the official site, here are the steps to download the admit card and other details.

Staff Selection Commission, Western Region has released the hall ticket for Phase 2 examination for combined graduate level 2018-2019, which is to be held from September 11 to September 14. The applicants who have qualified the CGL phase 1 exam can download the e-admit card from the official site of Staff Selection Commission i.e. www.sscwr.net.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission, Western Region.

Step 2: Now in the candidate’s alert section you can click on the download admit card for combined graduate level, it will lead you to the other page.

Step 3: Now you need to fill the given roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Download your e-admit card.

Step 5: Take a hard copy of it, for future use.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 is an Objective type of exam, it will include questions from the statistic, general ability, quantitative ability and English language and comprehension. The exam will be of 200 marks and for each negative marking there will be a deduction of 0.25 marks and there is no sectional cut off for it.

Those candidates who will qualify the phase 2 examination will be called for tier 3 and 4 and it will be a descriptive type exam. SSC is conducting the examination for the vacancy for the post of non-technical group B.

Applicants are requested to carry their admit cards along with ID proof or if studying, a college original ID.

