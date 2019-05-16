SSC CGL WR Admit card 2019 released: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Western region (WR), Mumbai region released the admit card for the SSC CGL exams on Thursday on the official website sscwr.net. Candidates who applied for the same can download the result through the official website

SSC CGL WR Admit card 2019 released @ sscwr.net : The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Western region (WR), Mumbai region released the admit card for the SSC CGL exams on Thursday on the official website sscwr.net. Candidates who applied for the same can download the result through the official website. The examination are scheduled to be held from June 4 to June 19, 2019. The hall tickets will be released for each of the regions one by one.

The admit card can be downloaded from this direct link. (https://www.sscwr.net/cgl_tier_1_2018_1710.php).

The admit card has already been released for Madhya Pradesh, Western, Karnataka and Kerala region.

SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website SSC regional zone-wise website

Step 2: Click on the SSC CGL tier 1 admit card link

Step 3: A new tab will open, enter your required details such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the option Submit

Step 5: Download SSC CGL Admit Card which will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take print-out for future use.

Previously, the Commission (SSC) had released the examination schedule for Tier I Combined Graduate Level Examination 2018.

SSC will be conducting CGL exam for recruitment of non-technical Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ non-gazetted posts. These gazetted posts vary from such as Assistant Section Officer, Assistant, Accountant/ Junior Accountant, Preventive Officers etc, in Customs in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India.

Meanwhile, the tentative vacancy list for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination, 2018 (FOR LDC/JSA) has been released, as per the latest notification.

