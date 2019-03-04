SSC CHS 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release a detailed notification for the Combined Higher Secondary (CHS) stage I exam on the official website ssc.nic.in tomorrow, Tuesday March 05, 2019. Earlier, In a latest released calendar by the Staff Selection Commission, the application process for SSC CHS will be opened till April 5, 2019. The interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website. The examination will begin from July 1 and end on July 26, 2019.
SSC CHS 2019: Eligibility criteria
Age: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years as on August 1, 2019. The candidates should have maximum age of not more than 27 years of age.
Education: Candidates must have cleared class 12
SSC CHS 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSC CHS 2019..’ link
Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’ to log-in for the first time
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Fill the form, upload images and make payment
SSC CHS 2019: Application fee
The candidates will pay an application fee of Rs 100
SSC CHS 2019: The Selection process
There will be three stages before the selection of the candidates.
First stage- The computer-based examination
Exam pattern – Question paper of 200 marks in which there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.
Second stage- Descriptive paper
Exam pattern- Question paper of 100 marks. It will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour.
Stage three– Skill test or typing test.
The candidates will appear for the third stage only after qualifying the first two stages.
