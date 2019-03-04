SSC CHS 2019 Recruitment: A detailed notification regarding the Combined Higher Secondary (CHS) stage I examination is expected to be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the official website, ssc.nic.in tomorrow, Tuesday March 05, 2019. According to the released calendar, the applied candidates will have to appear for the examination on July 1, 2019.

SSC CHS 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release a detailed notification for the Combined Higher Secondary (CHS) stage I exam on the official website ssc.nic.in tomorrow, Tuesday March 05, 2019. Earlier, In a latest released calendar by the Staff Selection Commission, the application process for SSC CHS will be opened till April 5, 2019. The interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website. The examination will begin from July 1 and end on July 26, 2019.

SSC CHS 2019: Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years as on August 1, 2019. The candidates should have maximum age of not more than 27 years of age.

Education: Candidates must have cleared class 12

SSC CHS 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSC CHS 2019..’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’ to log-in for the first time

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Fill the form, upload images and make payment

SSC CHS 2019: Application fee

The candidates will pay an application fee of Rs 100

SSC CHS 2019: The Selection process

There will be three stages before the selection of the candidates.

First stage- The computer-based examination

Exam pattern – Question paper of 200 marks in which there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

Second stage- Descriptive paper

Exam pattern- Question paper of 100 marks. It will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour.

Stage three– Skill test or typing test.

The candidates will appear for the third stage only after qualifying the first two stages.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More