SSC CHSL 2017: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the admit cards of Combined Higher Secondary Level or SSC CHSL 2017 on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the schedule of skill test and document verification in this article.

SSC CHSL 2017: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the admit cards of Combined Higher Secondary Level or SSC CHSL Admit Cards 2017 or SSC CHSL 2017 Admit Card on the official website – ssc.nic.in. The Commission has also published the schedule for skill test and document verification in its official website. All the candidates have applied for the SSC CHSL Recruitment 2017 are advised to check the schedule of skill test and also download the SSC CHSL Admit Cards from the SSC official website by following the instructions given below.

How to download the SSC CHSL Admit Cards 2017?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission or SSC – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the notification link that reads, “SSC CHSL 2017 Admit Card Download”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the next page

Go through the details on the page and click on the link highlighted in blue to proceed to download the admit card

On clicking, the candidates will be redirected to a new window

Enter the necessary details such as registration number and date of birth

The admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the admit card and take print out of the same for reference in future

Moreover, the admit cards has been released for the CHSL Skill Test 2019 and document verification to be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates must note that only those who have cleared the CHSL 2017 written tests will have to appear for the skill test and dv process.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has also published the details on the regional official websites of SSC. Candidates can check the same either by logging into the official SSC website or go to the regional website to download the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019 and check the schedule for the skill test and document verification process.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App