SSC CHSL 2017 Final Result: Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released an important notification on ssc.nic.in. SSC aspirants must check the notification by clicking on the link given in this article.

How to download the SSC CHSL 2017 Notification?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” From the desk of Chairman- For the Candidates of CGLE 2017 and CHSLE 2017 (101.08 KB)”

On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a p[pdf

Download the same and go through the pdf for reference

Take a print out of the PDF page for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to view the SSC latest Notification 2019: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/chairman_26082019.pdf/

According to the notification, despite the extremely tight schedule, the Commission had conducted the Document Verification process and Skill Test for candidates of CGLE 2017 between 16.6.2019 till 31.7.2019 and the evaluation process for the same is going on at present. The notice further said that its a time-consuming process which on an average takes more than 3 months. The process will be completed by November after which the final result will be declared through the official website.

