SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-I answer keys: SSC has released the final answer keys for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 Tier-I examinations at the official the website, ssc.nic.in. Follow the steps given here to download the SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-I answer keys.

SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-I answer keys: SSC (Staff Selection Commission) has released the final answer keys for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 Tier-I examinations. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Level examination in 2017 can download their answer keys from the official website — ssc.nic.in. The SSC CHSL Tier-I 2017 answer keys will be available on the website until July 27, 2018.

The results of SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-I were already declared on June 15, 2018, and according to reports, 48,404 students have cleared the CHSL Tier-I exam and qualified for the SSC CHSL Tier-II exam to be held by the examination conducting body. CHSL Tier-II exam will be held this academic year on July 15th. Candidates who aspire to apply for the SSC CHSL examination every year should have passed Plus 2 or Intermediate exam.

ALSO READ: DU Admission 2018: Third cut-off for most favoured courses doubtful, report top colleges under Delhi University

Moreover, as per the notification on the official website of SSC, the SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-I final answer keys will be available for a month. Candidates who had appeared for the SSC Tier-I examination should note this and download before it gets removed from the SSC’s official website. The last date for checking and downloading the answer keys is 26 July 2018. The notification on the website also states that the answer keys have been released to ensure transparency in the examination.

ALSO READ: Karnataka COMEDK Counselling 2018: UGET counselling to start from July 4, check details @ comedk.org

Follow the below-mentioned steps to download SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-I answer keys:

Click on the direct link of the website given here to check CHSL 2017 Tier-I Answer Keys ssc.nic.in

Enter roll number, password and select the exam date

Click on ‘Submit’

The CHSL Tier-I answer keys along with the question paper can be downloaded

ALSO READ: TN NEET UG 2018 rank list: DME released NEET 2018 rank list of medical aspirants @ tnhealth.org, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More