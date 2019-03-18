SSC CHSL 2018-19: SSC aspirants are informed that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released notification for Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL), 2018 exam on March 5, 2019. Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official website-ssc.nic.in, to know about the recent updates.

SSC CHSL 2018-19: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released notification for Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL), 2018 exam on March 5, 2019. A total number of 3,259 vacancies are to be filled for the post of lower division clerk, data entry operator and others under Central Government Ministries and Departments. Applications have been released and aspirants waiting to apply for the SSC CHSL Exam 2018-19 can start from today i.e., March 18, 2019. Candidates are requested to visit the official website-ssc.nic.in

Previously, SSC had issued a short notice regarding the Combined Higher Secondary (12th) Exam 2018 on 2 March 2019. According to which, the notification has been released on time.

Recruitment exam for the posts of different ministries/departments under Government of India and their subordinate offices will be start from July 1, 2019 and will continue till July 26, 2019. Candidates should note that SSC CHSL 2018-19 will be conducted through Computer Based Examination Mode(CBE).

Important dates:

• April 5, 2019: Closing date of submitting the Application

• July 1, 2019: Start Date of Computer Based Examination (CBE)

• July 26, 2019: Last Date of Computer Based Examination (CBE)

Education qualification:

• Candidates must have passed 12th standard from any recognized Board

Age Limit(min-max):

• 18-27 years (Age Relaxation for reserved category candidates would be as per govt. norms)

Selection procedure:

Candidates will be selected through the online computer based test(CBE). The examination will consist of (Tier-I) exam(CBE), descriptive paper (Tier-II) and typing test/ skill test (Tier-III). Candidates will be shortlisted for Tier-III examination on the basis of their performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, also requiring a minimum score of 33% in Tier-II. The exams for Tier-III and skill test will the final qualification round. The candidates who qualify Tier-III will be called for document verification round where they need to show their original documents such as, birth certificate, caste certificate, address proof etc.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the post online which also includes online payment of application fee.

Application fee:

• Fee payable: Rs 100/- (Rs one hundred only).

• Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa,

Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. • Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC),

Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are expelled from payment of the fee.

• Applications received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered

and summarily rejected.

• The application fee is non-refundable

