SSC CHSL 2018-2019 exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the online applications process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (SSC CHSL 2018-2019). The candidates who are willing to apply for the SSC CHSL exam can apply through www.ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission will be conducting the examination to fill vacant posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators in Government of India Ministries, offices and departments.

The candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to fill the application form online @ ssc.nic.in.

For the SSC CHSL 2018-2019 examination, the online registration process will be from March 5 to April 5, 2019. While the SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination will be held from July 1 to July 26 and SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam will be conducted on September 29, 2019. The last date for online fee payment and to generate offline challan is April 7, 2019.

The candidates applying for the SSC CHSL 2018-2019 examination will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. The reports say that SC, ST, PWD, Ex-servicemen and women candidates are exempted from application fee.

Steps to apply for SSC CHSL 2018-2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selections Commission @ ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the latest notifications section, click on the link that reads SSC CHSL exam 2018 applications.

Step 3: Enter the required candidate’s details.

Step 4: Register yourself and pay the application fee online.

Step 5: Download or note down your registration details for SSC CHSL 2018 examination.

